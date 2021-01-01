Trace the money, Trace the communication trail

I’m desperately hoping someone is following the money and communication trails relative to the so called Capitol Riot. Antifa and Black Lives Matter, etc. are not bright enough to engage in the type of mindless criminality that has plagued the US over the last four years or so. They have to have third parties to whip them into a destructive, mindless, frenzy. My bet is that elements of the democrats, socialists, communists, etc. are paying the bills, and giving the instructions, along with certain rewards for services rendered.

For way too long, perpetrators of violence have had their own vindictive way, and good people have not only been hurt and disadvantaged, but they have stood idly by, and by their silence and inaction, have condoned such behaviour. Nothing will ever change, until good people, cry out, “ENOUGH!”, and they develop the backbone and will to make a positive difference, even if it means sacrifice, and possible death.



The good people of America need to run a relentless media campaign and involve every politician of every party. It’s time for good people to start holding their elected politicians accountable for the inaction; their impotence, their arrogance, their misappropriation of funds, and calling into question every politician’s suitability to serve. There is not one politician who will enjoy such spotlight focus. Then, weigh up the value or otherwise of the serving representatives.



America no longer needs corrupt politicians, without people support, these same politicians are like ducks out of water, they will not survive. America needs a truly accountable and traceable money trail, and if the Department of Justice does not have such a system, or if the system is broke, the department is negligent to the extreme, and heads should roll.



Right now, my heart bleeds for the good people in America, they deserve way better. My prayer to God Almighty is, Restore justice, dignity, and respect to the good people of America. Make them to see the starkness of what is in comparison to what life would be like if lived in harmony with the Word of God.



May God yet bless America, and restore her to her rightful role as the Land of the Free.

