WhatFinger

This policy permits the school to coordinate with health care providers and licensed professionals, seek Medicaid funding, and file "health insurance claims," all without informing parents until it is too late to reverse

"Transition" Without Parental Consent

By —— Bio and Archives--October 2, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Transition Without Parental Consent
HAVERTOWN, PA —The school district of Haverford Township has a harmful policy that permits school staff to facilitate so-called “transition plans” for gender-confused students using taxpayer funds and without parental consent. Policy 259 was adopted by the Haverford Township School Board in 2017 and, as addressed in Liberty Counsel’s letter to the school board, has violated the law.

Policy 259 and its administrative regulation permit school staff to create a social and medical “transition” plan for students who are gender-confused and want hormone drug injections and “gender reassignment” surgery. This policy permits the school to coordinate with health care providers and licensed professionals, seek Medicaid funding, and file “health insurance claims,” all without informing parents until it is too late to reverse. School personnel are generally forbidden from disclosing information about a minor’s asserted “gender identity” to the student’s own parents/guardians, without the consent of the child.

Policy 259 also permits gender-confused students to force other students into opposite-sex rooming arrangements on overnight trips, without notice to or consent by other students or their parents. It also allows gender-confused students to use the restrooms, locker rooms, and showers of their choice. Students, teachers, and employees are also forced to adopt the beliefs of others about sex and gender, and to speak using only gender pronouns consistent with other people’s beliefs, instead of objective reality.

A school nurse cannot administer aspirin to a student without parental consent, nor can a student go on a field trip without parental permission, but the Haverford School District will give harmful drugs to minors without parental knowledge or consent,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “Parents send their children to school expecting them to get an appropriate education, not to secretly take harmful drugs and mutilate their bodies. The school board must rescind this policy immediately,” said Staver.

CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Liberty Counsel -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: