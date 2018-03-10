Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

“Trickle-down Trump” will have far reaching positive effects throughout the United States, and eventually the world

Trickle-Down Trump



A friend recently sent me an article concerning a couple of British city councils that will be handing out “gender pronoun badges” in celebration of “Trans Day of Visibility,” March 31. Council and voluntary sector staff…will be “encouraged” to wear the badges, which include messages such as “My pronouns are she/her/hers” and “My pronouns are they/their/theirs” “…Some prefer to use other gender-neutral pronouns such as ‘xe’, ‘ze’, or ‘sie’”

I thought to myself “Yeah, well my ‘pronoun badge’ would read ‘F—K OFF, LIBERAL WANKERS!’” – but in polite sedate letters so as not to offend anyone (we are talking England after all). Be that as it may – please excuse the sharp segue, but this article is not about gender badges, but the impact of President Trump on American culture as a whole. So, let me get started on that theme without any further ado. It is commonly accepted that the demeanor, the personality, the aura, of America’s president trickles down to permeate their entire administration, and ultimately the rest of the country, to a greater or lesser extent. If that is indeed the case (and I believe it is) then how will “Trickle-down Trump” affect America – how is it already affecting America (and the world)? Perhaps the most important thing that President Trump has done so far is to reinvigorate America’s sense of pride, power, and hope. That, coupled with his unflagging positive attitude, has trickled down, or radiated out, to permeate all of America – excepting those dark benighted corners where the MSM, academia, Never Trumpers, and the radical Left hang out. We the People have long known that President Trump could find a cure for cancer, eradicate poverty, walk barefoot across the Potomac River, and the MSM and their brain-washed followers would find fault without fail – goes without saying. If you are so dim as to fall for their non-stop anti-Trump propaganda then more fool you.

Continued below... Another aspect of President Trump’s personality that will have far-reaching effects on America’s culture, its zeitgeist, is his unapologetic masculinity. To the unmitigated horror of radical feminists and their ilk he is revitalizing, revamping, and reintroducing the concept of the manly man—the man of confidence, power, integrity, and action; leavened with humor and compassion.



Donald J. Trump is the greatest big-game player in American political history. Period. There is no second. None. Not in modern times. No one is even close. If you disagree, show us someone who has never run for office before, and watch him become the leader of the free world in spite of the media, some of the Republican establishment, and the Democratic Party all being against him. Lewandowski, Bossie “Let Trump Be Trump” p. 203 “Old fashioned,” passé virtues such as honesty, decency, honor, courage, hard work, and commitment will seep back into America’s everyday vocabulary as our culture becomes reacquainted with their importance. Being of service to others will also reacquire its long-lost allure. The “secret” that wisely doing good is a shortcut to feeling good (wholesomely good) will be parlayed into personal and national improvement.e And President Trump is a spiritual man, a man of God. Which is all to the good in a country whose motto is “In God We Trust.” Granted, he is only human and has feet of clay, but who does not? A show of hands from those of you who are saintly and pure as the driven-snow? That’s what I thought. So, let’s not be so quick to throw stones at another’s lack of perfection. Trump says what he means and means what he says. That, in and of itself, makes Trump a political oddity on a par with a total solar eclipse. Oh wait, he’s not a professional political parasite, is he? Well that explains that. With a bit of God’s grace, straight-shooting talk and minimal bulls—t will again become the coin of the realm in America. I could go on in this vein for some time, but you get the idea. “Trickle-down Trump” will have far reaching positive effects throughout the United States, and eventually the world. Why I wouldn’t be surprised if such insidious nonsense as “gender badges” were soon relegated to the dustbin of history where they belong.

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.