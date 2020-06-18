Trudeau's gun ban and buyback could end up costing taxpayers a bundle

Canadians of a certain vintage won’t need any reminder as to how things turned out in reality: the registry ultimately became a huge political albatross for the Chretien government, and by the time the Harper government ended it off in 2012, the tab had ballooned to a whopping $2 billion. That’s one thousand times the original pledge.

That was the promise then-prime minister Jean Chretien made in 1995 when introducing Bill C-68, better known today as the federal long-gun registry.

Once again a Liberal government in Ottawa is pledging to crack down on guns

Fast forward to today, and once again a Liberal government in Ottawa is pledging to crack down on guns. After promising a gun ban and buyback program as part of its 2019 election platform, the Trudeau government immediately seized on the tragic mass shooting in Nova Scotia last April to ban a swath of “assault-style” weapons (a term which has no legal definition) and implement its ban and buyback plan.

That ban, which is now subject to several legal challenges on both constitutional and procedural grounds, was cynical enough. Accordingly, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has sought intervener status in two of those challenges, arguing that taxpayers need to have their voices heard.

Even if it survives these court challenges, the ban, which effectively lists various guns based on how scary they look, won’t turn into sound policy. Even the National Police Federation, the union representing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, says the ban is unlikely to curb gun violence. It points out the vast majority of violent crimes involving guns are committed with illegal handguns, many of which are smuggled in from the United States. Banning a different category of guns that are legally owned does nothing to address this problem.

Perhaps strangest of all is the fact that the proposed new buyback program is optional. Licenced gun owners can keep the banned guns, they’re just not allowed to buy, sell or shoot them. It’s quite the trick to argue in the same breath that these weapons represent both a serious enough threat that the government will buy them back, but also that it’s fine if people want to keep them.

If the ban is bad, the bill for the buyback might really end up being the worst part.

This week, the Trudeau government introduced Bill C-21, which, if passed, will make the gun buyback a reality.