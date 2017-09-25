Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Aside from providing hours of laughter, Justin Trudeau and his party are more of a danger to Canada than some drug addled terrorist is

Trudeau’s opportunity to welcome Islamic terrorist back to Canada



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not had an easy time lately. There was his disastrous trip to India that saw a convicted Sikh terrorist invited to dinner at the Canadian High Commission. Trudeau constantly changing his Indian clothing and then posing for pictures with his family not only drew chuckles from Indians but made Canada a laughingstock around the world. To illustrate how bad this really was, the Toronto Star, a left wing Liberal-loving newspaper, described the Boy Blunder’s visit as the worst foray into India since the Mongols in the 13th century.



Last week the Trudeau government brought down a budget that has no plans to reduce the deficit that has ballooned since the Liberals came into power. The budget was primarily focused on gender equality and other social justice issues that, if not so serious, would be as funny as the multitude of costumes he and his princess wife wore in India. While Trudeau, the feminist, has no concern about what happens to women in Muslim countries, his government is of the opinion all Canadian women are victims and must be treated as such.

El-Bahanasaway sent bomb-making materials to one of his contacts in the U.S. who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent An Ipsos poll taken last week after the India trip showed if an election was held then, the CPC would win. The Conservatives would capture 38 percent of the vote to the Liberals’ 33 percent. This is the first time since the Liberals came to power they have not been leading in the polls. Noteworthy was the comment by Ipsos’ CEO Darrell Bricker that the results had nothing to do with the opposition party; the Liberals’ loss was solely due to the party’s “self-inflicted wounds.” (Global News, March 2)



If an American judge accepts what Abdulrahman El-Bahnasaway wants him to do, the convicted Islamic terrorist will be returning to Canada in the near future and into the welcoming arms of Justin Trudeau and his fellow Liberals.



El-Bahnasaway was 18 years of age when he was arrested while with his family in New Jersey in May 2016. He was charged and later pled guilty to conspiring to set off explosions in New York City, specifically Times Square, the subway and places where concerts were taking place. And what he did was more than just plan. El-Bahanasaway sent bomb-making materials to one of his contacts in the U.S. who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.



El-Bahnasaway was a drug addict and has been treated for mental health problems in Kuwait where he was born, Egypt and Canada. Global News reports he had been taking drugs prescribed for those who are bi-polar and suffer from schizophrenia. (Global News, March 4)



The convicted terrorist, now 20, wrote a 24-page letter to the judge saying he was sorry and explaining why he did what he did. It was the standard excuse for killing innocents; he was angry about ISIS being bombed in the Middle East resulting in the killing of innocent civilians. He decided to carry out attacks in the U.S. rather than Canada because Canada, under Trudeau, stopped participating in the bombing of ISIS targets.



Although El-Bahnasaway poses a problem for Canadians he is not the major problem. The person who constitutes the major problem for Canada is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau El-Bahnasaway’s lawyers will be asking for a sentence of time served or a short period of further incarceration. Unless they are totally incompetent there will at least be a realistic chance such a sentence will be imposed. El-Bahnasaway is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. Other letters received by the judge indicate his family and friends will monitor him after his return to Canada and the plans are to have him get mental health and religious counselling.



Religious counselling? His background suggests while he was taking illegal drugs and bouncing in and out of mental institutions he had no particular interest in religion. After his release from one of these institutions, at the age of 17, his parents forced him go to an Islamic school. It was there he learned to hate the West and all it stands for and thought it would be a good idea to kill innocent men, women, children and babies going about their daily lives in New York City. Yet apparently Canadians will be safer after El-Bahnasaway gets religious counselling.



Although El-Bahnasaway poses a problem for Canadians he is not the major problem. The person who constitutes the major problem for Canada is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Liberals revoked a Harper-era law that would have allowed the government to strip dual citizens of their Canadian citizenship and deported them for terrorist activity. So El-Bahnasaway will be allowed to remain in Canada once he finishes his sentence. In the words of the government “A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian.”



Trudeau refers to people like El-Bahnasaway not as terrorists but as “returning foreign terrorist travellers.” So cutesy. Not only does Trudeau think these terrorists can be rehabilitated but he thinks their return to Canadian soil is a positive. They will help prevent others from being radicalized. It’s hard to know whether El-Bahnasaway’s letter is only an attempt to get leniency from the court or if he is playing Trudeau, something even a mentally ill druggie can do quite easily. If El-Bahnasaway plays his cards right he might even get invited to dinner by Justin.



There is no doubt Trudeau loves terrorists; Islamic, Sikh and Tamil and his affection for terrorists cannot be explained as simply trolling for votes. If El-Bahnasaway can show the involvement of Canadian authorities in his arrest and prosecution he will likely wind up a multi-millionaire.



Aside from providing hours of laughter, Justin Trudeau and his party are more of a danger to Canada than some drug addled terrorist is.



El-Bahnasaway is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Richard Berman on April 9.

