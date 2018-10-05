The people who brought false charges against the justice are “evil,” the president says

Trump Blasts Kavanaugh Impeachment Effort



President Trump blasted the burgeoning effort among left-wing activists and Democrat lawmakers to impeach newly sworn in Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and declared that the fake sexual allegations and smears made against him were “brought about by people that are evil.” Under siege by howling leftist mobs, Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the Senate, declared the nomination of Kavanaugh approved Saturday by a vote of 50 to 48.

Of course the proposed impeachment of a man who only just arrived at the high court will go nowhere but the rancor the process could generate would serve the interests of the Left by keeping the manufactured issue of Kavanaugh’s make-believe misconduct alive for years to come. Only one Supreme Court justice, Samuel Chase, has ever been impeached. He was impeached in the House of Representatives in 1804, and was acquitted in the Senate the next year. The president characterized the various allegations against the justice as “all made up” and a “charade” that won’t fool voters, while he described Democrats’ behavior toward Kavanaugh as “atrocious.” Kavanaugh was “caught up in a hoax” of sexual misconduct allegations invented by Democrats. “The way they really tortured him and his family, I thought it was a disgrace,” Trump said Monday at the White House before leaving for a law enforcement convention in Orlando, Fla. “I thought it was one of the most disgraceful performances I’ve ever seen.” Trump criticized the push to remove Kavanaugh that could follow midterm elections next month, a drive especially likely to happen if Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives from Republicans. “I think it’s an insult to the American public,” he said. “I think you’re going to see a lot of things happen on November 6th that would not have happened before.”

“I think a lot of Democrats are going to vote Republican. Because I have many friends that are Democrats. The main base of the Democrats have shifted so far left that we’ll end up being Venezuela. This country would end up being Venezuela. I think a lot of Democrats are going to be voting Republican on November 6th.” Trump said the Kavanaugh confirmation battle has unified and energized Republican voters in time for the midterm congressional elections in November. In Orlando at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention, Trump told the audience that the accusations raised against Kavanaugh were “brought about by people that are evil.” He was interrupted by applause when he said Kavanaugh will be “a faithful defender of the rule of law and will defend the United States Constitution” on the Supreme Court. Last week communist-sympathizing Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), who would probably become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee should Democrats win back the House, vowed to pursue an impeachment inquiry against Kavanaugh.

Continued below... House Democrats will investigate the still-uncorroborated, impossible-to-believe allegations of sexual misconduct leveled by perjurer Christine Blasey Ford, said the far-left lawmaker who has been identified as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Senate Republicans and the FBI engineered a “whitewash” investigation of the claims made against Kavanaugh, said Nadler. “It is not something we are eager to do,” Nadler told the New York Times. “But the Senate having failed to do its proper constitutionally mandated job of advise and consent, we are going to have to do something to provide a check and balance, to protect the rule of law and to protect the legitimacy of one of our most important institutions.”

Idiot pseudo-comedian Kathy Griffin, who in the Trump era never grows tired of embarrassing herself in public, made “Impeach Brett” merchandise available in her online store Oct. 5, the day before the justice was confirmed by the Senate late Saturday afternoon. Always classy, Griffin offered would-be buyers a discount if they entered the code “F—KTHEGOP” when placing their orders. Associate Justice Kavanaugh is expected to begin hearing cases on the bench with his new colleagues Tuesday. Oral arguments will be heard today in Stokeling v. U.S., and in two related cases being heard together, U.S. v. Stitt and U.S. v. Sims. All of the cases are about the federal Armed Career Criminal Act, which provides sentencing enhancements for felons in certain circumstances. It is unclear if Kavanaugh will participate in the six cases the Supreme Court heard last week in the court’s new term prior to his confirmation.

