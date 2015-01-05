Si vis pacem, para bellum--From the Latin, "If you want peace, prepare for war."

Trump builds economy and war machine



On March 1 Donald Trump announced that his Administration would implement a 25% tariff on all steel imports and a 10% duty on aluminum. President Trump initially said the tariffs would apply to all steel and aluminum exporters but a week later, facing pressure from Republican free-traders, temporarily excluded Mexico and Canada while NAFTA talks continue. The tariffs were needed for national security reasons, argued Trump, based upon an investigation by the US Commerce Department which found in January that cheap foreign steel was indeed a threat to America: The continued rising levels of imports of foreign steel threaten to impair the national security by placing the U.S. steel industry at substantial risk of displacing the basic oxygen furnace and other steelmaking capacity, and the related supply chain needed to produce steel for critical infrastructure and national defense. - US Commerce Department

The announcement caused an immediate drop in stock markets and a chorus of outcries from US trading partners, who said they would impose retaliatory tariffs on American exports and fight the trade restrictions at the World Trade Organization. But they shouldn’t have been surprised. During the election campaign Trump blasted China for a host of American economic ills including an artificially low exchange rate, dumping steel into the US market, and funnelling billions of dollars in subsidies to its steel mills. Chinese steel companies, which produce half of the world’s steel, have long been a target of US import duties, and the 25% tariff was clearly aimed at them. There are currently 169 antidumping and countervailing duty orders on steel, with 29 of them against China. The largest exporter of steel to the US is Canada at around 17% of the total, or 5.5 billion tonnes in 2017, followed by South Korea, Mexico and Brazil. China exported 1.9 billion tonnes, although this number may be much higher, considering that China often flouts trade rules by sending steel and aluminum to the US through third countries. Michael Stumo, CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America, points out in an op-ed that “While the United States once pioneered the world’s steel industry, it is now the largest importer of steel, importing nearly four times as much as its exports.” Stumo notes that the glut of steel being churned out by China has caused the loss of 50,000 US jobs since 2000, closed a number of key steel-making plants, and decimated steel used in electrical transformers where only one US producer remains. The effects of the tariffs on the US economy and its trading partners are the subject of considerable debate right now, but to examine why Trump is doing it, we have to go beyond the economic headlines. In doing so, we find that the protection of steel and aluminum, and the recent, long-overdue call for the domestic production of 35 strategic metals, is part of a greater plan to build up the American military to counter increasing threats from two historical adversaries: Russia and China.

The real reason for steel tariffs “Our steel industry is in bad shape,” Trump tweeted. “IF YOU DON’T HAVE STEEL, YOU DON’T HAVE A COUNTRY!” Trump is 100% correct. Although he could have taken it one step further, and said without steel, you don’t have a military. The Commerce Department has said the current US dependence on steel imports puts the country in a position where it would be unable to meet demands for national defense and critical industries in a national emergency. It would not have the legal authority to commandeer supplies, as it could within the US, points out Lawrence Solomon in an excellent piece from the National Post. In it, Solomon notes that during the Korean War President Harry Truman seized the US steel industry to maintain production for the war effort, and during World War II, citizens were asked to donate their automobile bumpers to make scrap steel. Like Reagan before him, Trump believes in peace through strength: Si vis pacem, para bellum. While Reagan’s Evil Empire was Russia, Trump’s is China. His chief trade advisor Peter Navarro said as much in two books he’s written, one titled Death by China and the other The Coming China Wars. In Death by China he writes “China’s perverse form of capitalism combines illegal mercantilist and protectionist weapons to pick off American industries, job by job. China’s emboldened military is racing towards head-on confrontation with the U.S.” Referencing Navarro, Solomon observes that “[Trump] wants a military so dominant, and an economy so robust, that no adversary would ever dare challenge it. At the same time, Trump wants to take on today’s Evil Empire, the country that represents a future existential threat to the U.S. - China.” The first step in such a confrontation is a trade war. Zero Hedge sets out the conditions that are right now ripe for an economic war between the United States and its trading partners. Author Tyler Durden put together a collection of charts that include a rise in populism (covered in our last article) leading to a movement against globalization and towards nationalism (often accompanied with protectionism), rising income/ wealth inequality, and the growing number of displaced persons, putting pressure on countries to absorb immigrants and adding to social tensions. Project Syndicate points out that, apart from slowing the flood of Chinese subsidized steel and aluminum finding its way into the United States at low prices, the tariffs put pressure on China to stop requiring US companies to transfer their technology to Chinese firms as a condition of market entry. The Americans see this as a form of extortion and the tariffs are a way to persuade China to abandon technology transfers, thereby stopping the theft of US technology and intellectual property. The stealing has mostly been done by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) which has sophisticated cyber-espionage capabilities. Other measures to prevent intellectual property theft are reportedly being considered by the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Continued below... Historical perspective—before, we put America first While many believe that world wars are consigned to the dust bin of history, Trump is clearly not one of them. In fact a deeper reading of history shows that the Founding Fathers of the United States of America were focused squarely on the importance of maintaining a ready supply of materials necessary for the defense of the nation and war-making capabilities. In the 1780s the US knew what it needed for war. When President George Washington signed the Tariff Act of 1789, he told Congress, “A free people…should promote such manufactures as tend to make them independent on others for essential, particularly military supplies.” Alexander Hamilton’s Report on Manufactures, written in 1791, said “Every nation ought to endeavor to possess within itself all the essentials of national supply. These comprise the means of subsistence, habitat, clothing and defence.” This would be achieved by implementing moderate tariffs on imports which would be used to fund local industries, without decreasing supply or increasing prices. The goal of the subsidies was to make US companies, and the nation, competitive and independent. During the Irish potato famine of the 1840s the United Kingdom took the opposite approach, repealing the Corn Laws which protected the domestic food industry (including grain) by imposing tariffs on agricultural imports from its colonies—thus ushering in a period of free trade which Britain has held to ever since. Conservative commentator Pat Buchanan said in a recent column that “Britain’s folly became manifest in World War I, as a self-reliant America stayed out, while selling to an import-dependent England the food, supplies and arms she needed to survive but could not produce.” In another column Buchanan noted that the US relied on tariffs to convert its agrarian economy into the world’s greatest manufacturing power by 1900, an approach replicated by Bismarck’s Germany in the 1870s and Japan in the 1980s. “There’s nothing in the world that we cannot produce here. And if it can be made in America, it should be made in America,” Buchanan concludes, echoing Trump’s Make America Great Again mantra. Unfortunately globalization has completely turned the tide of economic history, so that now the United States is dependent on most materials necessary for the defense of its borders and projection of military force including steel, manganese, vanadium, chromium, lithium and until very recently, oil. The Founding Fathers would have been horrified at the currently weak situation the country finds itself in.

Why the world is a more dangerous place In the 19th and 20th centuries the world was more stable, with clearly marked spheres of influence. The Monroe Doctrine invoked by President James Monroe stated that any effort by European nations to control any independent state in North or South America would be viewed as “an unfriendly disposition towards the United States.” The intent of the Monroe Doctrine was to free the newly independent colonies of Latin America from mostly Spain and Portugal, so that the States could exert its influence undisturbed. Now, the real influencer in Latin America is China. During the 19th century Great Britain and European nations carved Asia, Africa and the Caribbean into colonies or protectorates, with the British controlling India and North Africa, the French and Dutch in Indochina, and the Spanish in the Americas, the Caribbean and the Philippines. The onset of the Cold War and the dissolution of European empires in the 1950s split the world in two, with the USSR controlling the vassal states surrounding the Soviet empire and the United States defending Latin America and North Asia (Japan, South Korea). Flash points like the Vietnam War occurred in places where these spheres of influence collided, but it was always clear who the enemy was. Today we are not so sure. Is the new foe China, which is becoming increasingly aggressive both economically and militarily, Russia, whose persistent meddling (Eg. the US election, the Crimea, and most recently, a chemical attack on British soil) keeps the US in a state of perennial confusion, or ISIS? It appears that spheres of influence have been eclipsed by globalism, with Russia, China and the US each competing to control the most territory and resources in a world dominated by multi-lateralism and free trade. We are in a power vacuum, as multi-national bodies like the UN and NATO look increasingly incompetent in preventing atrocities like Syria or nuclear threats from places like Iran and North Korea. If we had to pick two adversaries that the US needs to prepare a strong military response for though, they would be China and Russia. Threat #1: Russia The headlines are full of news about the chemical attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, England. British officials say Russia was responsible for using a military-grade nerve agent to poison the pair—a charge the Kremlin denies. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Teresa May have agreed to counter Russian aggression and the US will back Britain if the situation escalates. Twenty-three Russian diplomats have been expelled. The attack is particularly alarming since it’s the first use of a nerve agent on Alliance territory since NATO’s formation; demands are being made of Russia to disclose its stockpile of chemical weapons. The incident is the latest in a series of attempts by Russia to exert its power in a world bereft of clear battle lines. Examples include the annexation of Crimea in the Ukraine, military support of Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad, and Russian meddling in the US Presidential election through Internet trolls. On Thursday the US slapped Russia with sanctions for the alleged election interference and cyber-attacks on US companies. In Syria a UN ceasefire continues to be ignored and on Tuesday the Russian military threatened action against the United States if it strikes Damascus.

