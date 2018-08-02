WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Trump hosts Make America Great Again rally

By —— Bio and Archives--August 2, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

President Trump hosts a Make America Great Again rally in Wilkes-Barre, PA.



Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Fox News -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: