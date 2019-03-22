Trump Recognizes Israeli Sovereignty over Golan Heights

WASHINGTON, D.C . – President Donald Trump announced today that the United States will recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Israel captured the Golan Heights or Bashan, as it was known, in its defensive war against Syria. The U.S. since referred to the Golan Heights as “Israeli-occupied” land rather than owned by Israel, which under international law, it had a right to claim as territory gained in a defensive war.

Christians in Defense of Israel delivered petitions to the White House on March 7 calling for this historic move.

Previous U.S. administrations have treated Golan Heights as occupied Syrian territory. However, today President Trump tweeted: “After 52 years, it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israeli’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

Within minutes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly tweeted his gratitude: “At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Thank you, President Trump!”

“I am pleased with President Trump’s recognition of Israel’s valid, legitimate and necessary claim over the Golan Heights,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel and President of Christians in Defense of Israel. “The Golan Heights have been part of Israel since biblical times and was part of the land allotted to the twelve tribes of Israel some 3,500 years ago. This recognition is long overdue, and President Trump is the first president to finally take action,” said Staver.