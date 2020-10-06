Trump Supporters Erect 10-Foot Sign Along L.A. Freeway — It’s Promptly Torn Down

Supporters of President Trump erected a giant 10-foot Hollywood-like sign along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, only for it to be torn down by a city crew within hours.

KTLA reported the sign, estimated to be ten feet high, was facing northbound traffic near Getty Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass. The sign — which appeared to be a significant distance from the roadway — was deemed a “traffic hazard” by the California Highway Patrol.—More…