Trump Supporters Erect 10-Foot Sign Along L.A. Freeway — It’s Promptly Torn Down

October 6, 2020
Supporters of President Trump erected a giant 10-foot Hollywood-like sign along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, only for it to be torn down by a city crew within hours.
KTLA reported the sign, estimated to be ten feet high, was facing northbound traffic near Getty Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass. The sign — which appeared to be a significant distance from the roadway — was deemed a “traffic hazard” by the California Highway Patrol.—More…
A Trump sign was erected on the hillside along the 405 Freeway near the Sepulveda Pass. It’s unclear who put it there : Sky5 pic.twitter.com/ac71WxbYW2— KTLA (@KTLA) October 6, 2020
Someone put up this Trump sign overnight along the 405 freeway, near the Getty. This is right in the middle of what’s largely considered one of the most liberal cities in America. pic.twitter.com/KlSdao4mwk— Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) October 6, 2020
