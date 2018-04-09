The Creature from the Black Lagoon is alive and well in the Washington swamp

Trump v Mueller Who Gets Who First?



The recent raid by the Robert Mueller’s witch hunters on President Trump’s lawyer’s offices shows that we are nearing Act III. The ever expanding search for a crime is reportedly now looking into a campaign donation that was made by a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch to the Trump Foundation in September 2015. The donation was reportedly made after then-candidate Donald Trump gave a 20-minute speech at a European conference that promoted closer ties between Ukraine and the West.

Let’s see. Hillary and the Clinton Crime Family get a pass for running a pay-to-play scam out of Foggy Bottom but the Persecutor-in-Chief has to take a microscope to this one donation. Sounds like the creature from the Black Lagoon is alive and well in the Washington swamp. Leading constitutional lawyer and longtime Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, in what he considers “a very serious escalation” of the special investigation into Russian interference of the 2016 election, called the FBI’s raid of the offices of President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday “a shocking and disturbing development.” He added the development “should shock everybody, no matter what part of the partisan divide you’re on.” According to Dershowitz, “This is a very dangerous day today for lawyer-client relations.” “If this were Hillary Clinton being investigated and they went into her lawyer’s office, the ACLU would be on every television station in America, jumping up and down,” he added. “The deafening silence from the ACLU and civil libertarians about the intrusion into the lawyer-client confidentiality is really appalling,” Dershowitz said. Dershowitz recommended that Trump make a motion in court to take Cohen’s materials away from the FBI and make a judge decide what evidence can be used and which cannot. What do some of the President’s allies have to say? “Time to fire the FBI Director,” a sometime Trump adviser, Roger Stone, said in a tweet. Other allies suggested that the Mueller investigation has become undisciplined or even criminal.

“It’s clear Mr. Mueller’s operation has nothing do with fair enforcement of the law or equal justice,” said Joseph diGenova, a Washington lawyer who agreed to join the president’s legal team last month before potential conflicts of interest prevented his hiring, in an appearance on Fox Business Network. “It is basically a bunch of mobsters.” Congress, he said, should impeach Rosenstein for not complying with an August 2017 subpoena seeking records related to the origin of the investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. New York Post writer Michael Goodwin has some things to say about the Mueller witch hunt. “The violent swings of the leaky pendulum make this an excellent moment to call timeout on the Mueller probe. What does he have, where is he going and when is he going to get there?” “Those are basic questions that need to be answered. The American people deserve facts instead of waters muddied by partisanship, innuendo and special access to biased big-media companies.” “Given the stakes, the public has a right to know at this point what it all adds up to. If Mueller won’t speak for himself, his handler, Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who created Mueller, should speak for him.” “The endless leaks are the final straw. The Mueller probe is the most important investigation in a generation and is casting a cloud over a presidency. If this were a probe involving a third-level bureaucrat, assassination-by-leak would be distasteful but not as meaningful. But this is the presidency, and even Trump haters should be appalled at the shoddy process.”

Continued below... Lou Dobbs said, “We’re witnessing an orchestrated assault on the President of the United States.” And conservative watchdog Judicial Watch official Tom Fitton on Monday night blasted the Department of Justice as “out of control,” and suggested special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “ought to be shut down.” What do the Democrats have to say? “If the president is thinking of using this raid to fire Special Counsel Mueller or otherwise interfere with the chain of command in the Russia probe, we Democrats have one simple message for him: don’t,” the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said in a statement. And what does President Trump have to say about all this? “These people have the biggest conflicts of interest I have ever seen. Democrats—all. Either Democrats or a couple of Republicans who worked for President Obama,” Trump said of the FBI investigators. “They’re not looking at the other side—Hillary Clinton… all of the crimes that were committed, all of the things that happened that everybody is very angry about from the Republican side and the independent side.” “When I saw this, when I heard about it, that is a whole new level of unfairness.” “They found no collusion whatsoever with Russia.”

“I’ve wanted to keep it down. I’ve given over a million pages in documents to the special counsel. They continue to just go forward and here we are talking about Syria, we’re talking about a lot of serious things… and I have this witch hunt constantly going on for over 12 months now,” Trump said. “Actually it’s much more than that. You could say right after I won the nomination it started.” Or as he tweeted: Attorney–client privilege is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018 And what about those of us out here in fly-over country who voted for and still support our president? I think what we need now is a private meeting between the President and the Rosenstein-Mueller Cabal where Mr. Trump uses one of his best catch phrases, “You’re fired!” Let the chips fall where they may. There is a silent coup in progress waged by the government party against a duly elected president. If the creature from the Black Lagoon can manage to lead the denizens of the swamp in overthrowing the man we elected to drain the swamp, the lie will have been exposed America has become a functioning oligarchy disguised as a nonfunctioning democratic republic.

