Trump Vows Border Wall Showdown

Trump seems aware that, contrary to perceived wisdom, furloughing feds for a few days is smart politics that almost invariably benefits the Republican Party. Recent history shows that when Republicans shutter the government in Washington, they win elections.

President Trump raised the specter of a federal government shutdown Sept. 30 if Congress refuses to hand over money to build the southern border wall that the American people have been demanding for decades.

“If we don’t get border security after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown,” Trump said at the White House Monday during a joint presser with Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s new prime minister who has already gained a reputation as an immigration hardliner.

Trump praised Conte’s stance on immigration and called U.S. immigration laws a “laughingstock” and the “worst” in the world.

“And I agree very much what you’re doing with respect to migration and illegal immigration, and even legal immigration,” Trump told the Italian premier. “Italy has taken a very firm stance on the border, a stance a few countries have taken. And, frankly, you’re doing the right thing, in my opinion. And a lot of other countries in Europe should be doing it also.”

Trump urged Congress to get to work on revamping the nation’s immigration system and said he would “certainly be willing to close it down to get it done.” In addition to wall construction funding, the Trump administration wants to end chain migration and abolish the diversity green card lottery.

Ever the dealmaker, Trump refused to be pinned down by pushy reporters. Although the government will run out of money at the end of September, the president did not promise to veto a spending bill that would avert a shutdown unless it contained “full” funding for a wall with Mexico, but added, “I’ll always leave room for negotiation.”