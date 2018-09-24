Economy, Government, Israel, Sanctity of Human Life, Religious Liberty
Trump's Accomplishments
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2017, he has already become the most pro-America, pro-business, pro-military, pro-law enforcement, pro-life, pro-religious liberty, and pro-Israel president in the history of the United States. About 70 federal judges, including one Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, have been confirmed. A second Supreme Court Justice will soon be confirmed. One in seven federal Court of Appeals judges have now been nominated by President Trump and about 80 more federal judges will be confirmed by the end of this year. The impact of this one presidential accomplishment will continue his legacy for many years. Below is a partial list of a much longer list we have complied.
Here are some of President Trump’s accomplishments so far:
Sanctity of Human Life
- Spoke live via satellite at the March for Life in DC, a first for any sitting U.S. president.
- Mike Pence was the first VP to speak in person at the March for Life.
- Cut off taxpayer funding for the U.N. Population Fund.
- Signed H.J. Res. 43 into law which overturned an Obama regulation that prohibited states from defunding Planned Parenthood.
- Issued guidance to stop taxpayer funding of abortion in ObamaCare exchange plans.
- Signed an executive order to restore the Mexico City Policy and defund International Planned Parenthood Federation, blocking $9 billion in aid from funding abortion.
Religious Liberty
- Formed a new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division within the U.S. Dept. of HHS to protect religious freedom and restrict taxpayer funds from discriminating against religion.
- Implemented a new policy directive within the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs which focuses on protecting religious freedom.
- Hosted the first Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom at the U.S. Department of State.
- Nominated Gov. Samuel Dale Brownback of Kansas to be Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Department of State.
- Protected the free exercise of religion by reversing Obama-era policies with new legal guidance issued to the Department of Justice by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
- Signed an executive order on religious liberty on the National Day of Prayer.
- Ordered the IRS not to enforce restrictions on political activity by churches.
- Helped faith-based groups give healthcare coverage to 13.7 million Americans.
- Issued a guidance protecting religious liberty within the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture ensuring that Christians who opposed same-sex “marriage” would not experience discrimination.
- Took numerous actions related to homosexual, transgender, and other sex-related matters
- Removed Obama web pages on LGBT issues.
- Disqualified “transgender” individuals from serving in the military, thus freeing personnel from participating in LGBT training based upon their religious beliefs and conscientious objections.
Israel
- Declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel and moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.
- Visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall and prayed, a first for any sitting U.S. president.
- Signed the Taylor Force Act prohibiting aid to the Palestinian Authority if it funds terrorism.
- Cut $225 million from the Palestinian Authority.
- Delivered the first F-35 stealth jets to Israel.
- Withdrew from The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) citing “anti-Israel bias.”
- Cut $300 million in aid to Pakistan.
- Cut all U.S. funding for UNRWA, the U.N. agency serving Palestinian refugees-it’s a politicized and pro-Palestinian organization, which perpetuates the refugee issue.
- Withdrew from the anti-Israel U.N. Human Rights Council
- Appointed pro-Israel Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. Ambassador at the United Nations, who has assumed a more assertive role and negotiated $285 million cut in U.N. budget.
- Withdrew America from the Iran deal, imposed tough sanctions and pledged to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
- Closed the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington, D.C.
- Approved a 10-year military aid package for Israel, providing $3.8 billion annually to secure Israel’s defense.
Government
- Stopped $230 million in rebuilding payments to Syria.
- Brought back soldiers’ remains from the Korean War.
- Secured release of American prisoners from North Korea.
- Negotiated peace talks between North and South Korea.
- Signed an order calling for work requirements for welfare.
- Nominated the first woman to lead the CIA.
- Collected record taxes in first month under tax cuts; ran surplus in January 2018.
- Proposed largest civil service change in 40 years - “Hire the best and fire the worst.”
- Signed bipartisan bill to combat synthetic opioids.
- Decreased federal bureaucracy by 16,000 positions and slashed government regulations.
Economy
- Decreased black and Hispanic unemployment to a record low.
- Decreased jobless claims at the lowest level since 1969.
- Black business ownership jumped 400 percent.
- Increased consumer confidence to the highest level in 18 years.
- Decreased youth unemployment to 52-year low.
- Increased median income to highest in history.
- Increased business investments 39 percent.
- Decreased food stamp use by 500,000 in one month.
- Increased homebuilding permits to the highest since 2007.
- Increased oil production to 10 million barrels a day for the first time since 1970.
- Increased the stock market to an all-time high.
Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “In one and a half years, President Donald Trump and his policies have been done more to advance life, religious liberty, the economy, deregulation, government reform, and Israel in the history of America. More pro-life and pro-religious liberty policies have been implemented in this short time than all previous presidents combined. It is no wonder certain segments of the media would rather focus on a negative narrative than these accomplishments.”
