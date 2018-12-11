If the President does not secure the border wall funding from Congress--then those countries that humiliated Trump could well see their foreign aid in 2019 slashed from their 2017 levels

UN hit list can bypass Congress and fund Trump border wall



21 Nations that received almost $14 billion in US foreign aid in 2017 could become the key to unlocking the White House confrontation between President Trump and Democrat leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer over their refusal to commit the Democrats to authorizing Congress to commit $5 billion immediately towards the construction of Trump’s border wall to prevent illegal immigration into America.

Trump’s threatened Government shutdown by 21 December has been withdrawn as he seeks alternative sources of funding. The following UN hit list offers a ready solution: Country US Aid 2017 Bangladesh $261 million Congo $494 million Egypt $ 1475 million Indonesia $277 million Iraq $ 3712 million Jordan $ 1489 million Lebanon $505 million Mali $230 million Morocco $490 million Mozambique $580 million Niger $173 million Nigeria $852 million Pakistan $837 million Russia $168 million Senegal $197 million South Africa $511 million Turkey $153 million Vietnam $150 million Yemen $595 million Zambia $419 million Zimbabwe $194 million TOTAL $13762 Million

These 21 states were major players in humiliating Trump - when an American sponsored resolution in the United Nations General Assembly seeking to condemn Hamas and other militant groups for indiscriminately targeting Israel’s predominantly Jewish civilian population since 2007 failed to secure the required two-third’s majority earlier determined as necessary for its passage. Trump has warned on many occasions that those who receive money from America—yet do not support America diplomatically—stand to lose financially as a result. Trump has already well and truly practised what he preached: Defunding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency of $360 million annually

Withdrawing from UNESCO leaving it to fund the 22% of its budget lost as a result

Calling on NATO countries to meet their agreed share of the NATO budget

Cutting more than $200 million in funding the Palestine Liberation Organisation Trump has already ominously warned those countries that humiliated him on the Hamas Resolution that they could be in the firing line for reductions in their annual foreign aid as a result of not voting with America. This threat becomes increasingly more likely as the Democrats dig in their heels and refuse to give the President the $5 billion he needs to build the border wall—one of the President’s cardinal promises made in the 2016 election campaign that has been frustrated by the Democrats from the day Trump became President.

Trump should be readily able to determine how $5 billion of this $14 billion funding to these recalcitrant states can be redirected to building the border wall. Trump can also look at defunding: another 54 recipients of US aid that supported a two-thirds majority vote being required on the Hamas resolution over America’s claim that a simple majority only was necessary and

an additional 36 similarly US-funded countries that voted against condemning Hamas on the actual motion Jordan and Egypt—in addition to not voting with America—apparently continue to resist Trump’s efforts to replace the Palestine Liberation Organisation in negotiations with Israel on Trump’s peace proposals. Their aid could be substantially reduced by a clearly-piqued and very angered Trump. The ball is now well and truly in the Democrats hands. If the President does not secure the border wall funding from Congress—then those countries that humiliated Trump could well see their foreign aid in 2019 slashed from their 2017 levels. Trump is determined to protect America against illegal immigration—and no one will be allowed to stand in his way of making America great again. Author’s note:The cartoon—commissioned exclusively for this article—is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”—one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators—whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades. His cartoons can be viewed atDrybonesblog

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com