Unhinged! Without a teleprompter, Obama loses it while attacking Trump

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--November 3, 2018
Without his needed teleprompter, Former President Barack Obama had a complete meltdown while trying to attack President Donald Trump. His mannerisms were all over the place, prompting one Twitter user to write, “look at his facial expressions!”
During a campaign rally for Democratic candidates in Wisconsin, Obama said the character of the country is at stake in the midterm elections.—More…
Watch @BarackObama unhinged. Look at his facial expressions, he's losing it. #VoteRedStraightTicket #VoteDemsOut #KAG2018. pic.twitter.com/t5XXBSOW7d— Mark T Jay (@MarkTJay3) October 30, 2018
