WhatFinger

Unhinged! Without a teleprompter, Obama loses it while attacking Trump

By —— Bio and Archives--November 3, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Without his needed teleprompter, Former President Barack Obama had a complete meltdown while trying to attack President Donald Trump.  His mannerisms were all over the place, prompting one Twitter user to write, “look at his facial expressions!”

During a campaign rally for Democratic candidates in Wisconsin, Obama said the character of the country is at stake in the midterm elections.—More…

 

CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: