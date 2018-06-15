US Protects Unborn Children at OAS

The OAS brings together all 35 independent states of the Americas and constitutes the main political, juridical, and social governmental forum in the Hemisphere. In addition, it has granted permanent observer status to 69 states, as well as to the European Union (EU). However, the United States and Canada are the most influential nations.



There has been a recent trend in the OAS towards liberalizing abortion laws, particularly within the past five years. The United States and Canada debated last week over a passage in the draft resolution referring to “sexual and reproductive health.” Canada tried to make it more explicit in favor of abortion, seeking to add the phrase “sexual and reproductive rights” to the resolution. However, the United States successfully had the divisive phrase deleted altogether.

The American Convention on Human Rights says, “Every person has the right to have his life respected. This right shall be protected by law and, in general, from the moment of conception.” The treaty also says that every human being is a person. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has in recent years used the phrase “in general” to widen the cases in which abortion should be made legal in the region.



“The U.S. diplomats made a huge victory for the sanctity of human life at the recent 48th General Assembly of the Organization of American States,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. ‘We commend the pro-life civil society organizations that have established a solid presence at the OAS. This is a positive step toward making the womb a safe place again throughout the world,” said Staver.