Latest on Van Terror Attack in Toronto: 10 dead, 15 injured

Toronto police say 10 people have died and 15 are injured after multiple pedestrians were struck by a white van in Toronto Monday afternoon. “(At) approximately 1:30 this afternoon, Toronto Police received a number of calls from citizens indicating a vehicle was driving on Yonge Street and striking a number of pedestrians between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue,” Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen told reporters Monday afternoon.—More….

‘Everyone started running and screaming’: Eyewitnesses describe panic as van hits Toronto pedestrians At least nine people were killed and 16 others were injured after a white van jumped the curb on a busy Toronto street Monday afternoon. Police say the van drove down the sidewalk southbound on Yonge Street, southwards from Finch Avenue, hitting pedestrians as it went. The extent of the injuries aren’t yet known, but witnesses described a scene of panic.—More…





10 people are dead and 15 are injured after a white rental van mowed down pedestrians in Toronto on Monday. The white van possibly struck 25 people near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., police said. They later clarified it was too early to confirm the number of those injured.—More… 10 dead, 15 injured after pedestrians struck by van in Toronto

Toronto police 10 people have died and 15 are injured after multiple pedestrians were struck by a white van in Toronto Monday afternoon. Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.—More….







Van plows into crowd in Toronto, 10 dead, driver in custody, cops say Toronto cops nabbed the suspected driver who plowed into a group of people on a crowded city street Monday afternoon, leaving nine people dead. 16 people have been injured, Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen said. Police confirmed to Fox News the arrest of the suspect, which came just minutes after news of the incident broke. “The van involved in multiple pedestrians stuck in the Yonge and Finch area of Toronto has been located and the driver arrested,” Toronto police tweeted. The identity of the driver has not been released.—More….

‘He was intentionally doing this, he was killing everybody’: NINE dead and 16 injured after rental van plows into pedestrians including ‘a young girl, a parent with a stroller and elderly victims’ in Toronto Nine people are dead and 16 are injured after a white rental van mowed down pedestrians in Toronto on Monday. Witnesses say the van mounted the curb on Yonge St. near Finch Ave, Toronto, at just before 1.30pm on Monday afternoon. The acting Toronto police chief confirmed that nine had been killed and that the suspect was in custody after the tragedy. —More…. Suspect in custody after van strikes people on Toronto sidewalk Witness Ali Shaker, who was driving southbound at the time, says the van was travelling at high speed on the sidewalk. The van was also southbound. “He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one,” Shaker told CTV News Channel on Monday afternoon.—More…





