Veterans Appreciation Day

You are cordially invited to attend the 130th Anniversary Celebration of the Deed of 1888 for the Los Angeles National Veterans Home.

It will be held on the “Veterans Freedom Plaza” outside the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare System, situated at the Northeast Corner of Wilshire and San Vicente Boulevards – west of the 405 Freeway, and is adjacent to the community of Brentwood

Members of the Old Veterans Guard (OVG) from World War II, Korea and Vietnam Wars have been gathering every Sunday since March 9, 2008 to protest the misuse of VA land and the abuse of our war-injured homeless Veterans.

This Sunday, we will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Veterans Revolution to “Save Our Veterans Land” and to “Bring Our Homeless Veterans HOME”—520 consecutive Sunday Rallies.

The OVG will celebrate both the Deed of 1888 and our successes and progress, which include leading the charge that helped expose criminal VA bureaucrat Ralph Tillman, who recently pled guilty in federal court to FBI charges for lying to federal authorities about taking more than a quarter-million-dollars in bribes and hush money from corrupt businessman Scott Richards, who defrauded the VA out of more than $11 million—money that should have gone toward housing and caring for our war-injured. Defendant Tillman faces up to eight years in prison and Defendant Scott has pleaded not-guilty and faces an upcoming trial.

OVG will make a special salute and tribute to Judicial Watch for their legal representation against the VA and our proudly displaying the American Flag in honor of all the men and women who have defended Old Glory for nearly two-and-a-half centuries.

The VA bureaucrats, police and US Attorneys tried their hardest to prosecute us but more than 20 falsified arrests were dismissed / not guilty / acquitted.

Judicial Watch has also filed a lawsuit against the VA officials and VA police for assault and battery, false imprisonment, illegal search and seizure, violating Constitutional Rights, etc., with a forthcoming jury trial in Federal Court.