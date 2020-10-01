WhatFinger

Video from John James Republican Senatorial Candidate for Michigan

We’ve got to stop tearing this country down, and stop tearing each other down.

There is no wall too high or issue too big to solve if we commit to service before self.

Mission first, people always — that’s how I intend to serve Michigan in the U.S. Senate.

