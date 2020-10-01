Video from John James Republican Senatorial Candidate for Michigan

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--October 8, 2020
We’ve got to stop tearing this country down, and stop tearing each other down.
There is no wall too high or issue too big to solve if we commit to service before self.
Mission first, people always — that’s how I intend to serve Michigan in the U.S. Senate.
Come on Michigan!! My birth state.— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) October 7, 2020
Put @JohnJamesMI in the US Senate!! https://t.co/ThyPSy4qXr
