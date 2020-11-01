Video: Liberal Nutjobs Beat Effigy of Donald Trump with Bat in Hollywood

By News on the Net -- Gateway Pundit—— Bio and Archives--November 10, 2020
An unhinged liberal mob gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to take turns beating an effigy of President Donald Trump that was tied to a street light.
The crowd laughed and cheered as a woman repeatedly bashed the scarecrow — as well-adjusted adults typically do.—More…
It's funny how they think they're built to survive in the world they're trying to build. pic.twitter.com/V7sBhCZvCO— PatersonꐕLove✞ (@BLACKLIVESMAGA1) November 10, 2020
