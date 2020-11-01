WhatFinger

Video: Liberal Nutjobs Beat Effigy of Donald Trump with Bat in Hollywood

By -- Gateway Pundit—— Bio and Archives--November 10, 2020

An unhinged liberal mob gathered on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to take turns beating an effigy of President Donald Trump that was tied to a street light.

The crowd laughed and cheered as a woman repeatedly bashed the scarecrow — as well-adjusted adults typically do.—More…

