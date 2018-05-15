VIDEO: President Trump: “We must stand up for our police.”

President Trump did not mince words towards the criminals that are endangering Americans and killing police officers: “We believe criminals who kill our police should get the death penalty — bring it forth,” he said. “We must end the attacks on our police and we must end them right now.” The president called for the policy change with the backdrop of an event to honor fallen police officers, after recognizing several fallen officers and their families.

President Trump also called out sanctuary cities who flout federal law, saying “The first duty of government is to protect our citizens, and the men and women of DHS are on the front lines of this incredible, heroic fight. That is why we are calling on Congress to secure our borders, support our border agents, stop sanctuary cities, and shut down policies that release violent criminals back into our communities. We don’t want it any longer. We’ve had it. Enough is enough. ”

The president recognized NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, the mother of three who was murdered in the Bronx last year. “Your moms and dads were among the bravest Americans to ever live. When danger came, when darkness fell, when distraction loomed, they did not flinch. They were not afraid. They did not falter,” he added. “Their immortal legacy lives on in each and every one of you. Today, every American heart bleeds blue.”