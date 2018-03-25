VIDEO: Protesters say ban assault weapons…whatever they are

By Campus Reform —— Bio and Archives--March 25, 2018
On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of students, parents, and teachers took part in demonstrations calling for legislation to prevent school shootings.
Deemed the March For Our Lives, attendees in cities around the country voiced their displeasure with politicians, the NRA, and among other things, firearms themselves.
Much of the legislative talk at the event was centered around the call to ban the sale of “assault weapons” in the United States. The March’s organizers even listed the demand, along with others, on its website.—More…
