WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

One particularly popular refrain among marchers was the call to ban "assault weapons," but nobody seemed quite sure just exactly what an "assault weapon" actually is

VIDEO: Protesters say ban assault weapons…whatever they are

By —— Bio and Archives--March 25, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

VIDEO: Protesters say ban assault weapons…whatever they are
On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of students, parents, and teachers took part in demonstrations calling for legislation to prevent school shootings.

Deemed the March For Our Lives, attendees in cities around the country voiced their displeasure with politicians, the NRA, and among other things, firearms themselves.

Much of the legislative talk at the event was centered around the call to ban the sale of “assault weapons” in the United States. The March’s organizers even listed the demand, along with others, on its website.—More…



Campus Reform -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, is America’s leading site for college news.
As a watchdog to the nation’s higher education system, Campus Reform exposes bias and abuse on the nation’s college campuses.

Our team of professional journalists works alongside student activists and student journalists to report on the conduct and misconduct of university administrators, faculty, and students.

Campus Reform holds itself to rigorous journalism standards and strives to present each story with accuracy, objectivity, and public accountability.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: