Video: Vietnamese Baptist Church Burned in Philadelphia During Black Lives Matter Riots

By —— Bio and Archives--October 29, 2020

The Vietnamese Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was a “total loss” after being burned during Black Lives Matter protests and riots on Tuesday night, according to news reports and video footage released Wednesday.

The Baptist Press (via Kentucky Today) reported:

PHILADELPHIA (BP) – The building of Vietnam Baptist Church in Philadelphia was burned Tuesday night during the second night of unrest in the city after the police shooting of a Black man Monday.—More…

