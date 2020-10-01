Suburban Blues,

Waiting for Socialism’s Utopia in Ritzy Upper Scale DC Suburbs

My Washington, D.C., suburban neighborhood is populated with mostly brainwashed Americans. In political parlance, they are the “blues” of our nation. But they are not the blue Democrats of your grandfather’s political party, they are the highjacked radical socialist party that wants to transform America into the third world socialist hellhole so many immigrants, legal and illegal, have fled from. My “blue” neighbors do not realize, or perhaps they do, that they are supporting the red flag adorned with the hammer and sickle of the communist party USA and their platform. They fly American flags next to yard signs of Biden/Harris, but they might as well fly the flag of the Chinese Communist Party. Ignorance of historical facts is no excuse but, in their cases, it is an issue of decades of manufactured history via public school indoctrination.

Welcome to the Washington Swamp One elegant and well-appointed house went as far as making huge Biden/Harris banners covering the length of their front door on both sides, just in case there was any doubt as to the owners’ support for the communist Biden/Harris presidential ticket and their affiliation with BLM, Antifa, and other Marxist/fascist organizations that want to “fundamentally transform” America into their anarchist hell and communist oppression so many of us have experienced and escaped from to America.

So close to Halloween, one overly decorated and spooky home, has a real casket in the front yard; another has an evil-looking orange doll placed upside down. Welcome to the Washington Swamp with its suburbs populated by federal employees, plenty of legal and illegal aliens, living in towns where everything odd and anti-American is found! Some fly the flags of their country of origin, leaving no doubt as to where their loyalties are. They are here just to collect welfare from the evil capitalist system. They still yearn for the third world utopia they left behind, so much so that they vote legally and illegally for the Democrat Party in hopes that they can change this “evil” capitalist society into the “just” and socialist one they left behind. If you have time, they will tell you how much better their countries are! They are so enthusiastic in their wacky narrative that they do not hear the obvious question I always ask, “if it was so much better there, why are you here?” The “downtrodden” of “systemically racist” America, who live quite well by any standards on the dole of the “intolerant” American taxpayers, are not satisfied with the welfare they receive and the looting that accompanies their “peaceful riots and protests,” they want more.

My neighbors are quite proud to advertise their affiliation to the Socialist Democrat Party in America They want everything the working and entrepreneurial Americans have earned and built over the years, but without the effort, sacrifice, and hard work required. The white men who allegedly oppress them must give them free stuff because they were imaginary slaves in another life, and someone must pay for the indignity of a practice still widely found in some countries today. Are there any Republicans living in this suburbia so close to Washington, D.C., the marshy seat of government power and corruption? I am not sure because nobody dares to advertise their affiliation and support for the Trump/Pence presidential ticket unless they want their homes and garage doors spray-painted with foul language, their windows smashed with rocks, their cars key-scratched and vandalized, and their lawns destroyed with paint and other offensive cargo dumped in the middle. But my neighbors are quite proud to advertise their affiliation to the Socialist Democrat Party in America. If anyone dares to ask why so many millions have fled oppressive socialism and communism, endangering their lives to escape to freedom, and why nobody seems anxious to defect to Cuba, China, Venezuela, or North Korea, they either walk away or explain that socialism was not done properly, it was done by dictators. Four months after the Berlin Wall went up, the young train engineer Harry Deterling saw a way to escape to freedom in the west by stealing a steam train and driving it through the last station in East Berlin. He did not just bring his wife and four children; he defected with 25 passengers to West Germany.

Why would millions of people risk life and limb to escape the “abundant”, “free” life of communist “social justice” The leftist Huffington Post, which wrote about the 10 most daring escapes from communist East Germany to capitalist West Germany across the Berlin Wall, listed Deterling’s feat at number one. Would radical leftists ever ask themselves, why would millions of people risk life and limb to escape the “abundant” and “free” life of communist “social justice” if it was so much better than our capitalism? Once America is gone, and it may well be gone after November 3, 2020, where would the oppressed and downtrodden of the world flee to? North Korea? Because they have a more perfect form of totalitarianism? Russia or China where oligarchs are permitted to exist if they support the communist party?



