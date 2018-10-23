Want To Buy A Bridge?

It is beyond me how the Communists, I’m sorry I mean the Socialists, oh excuse me, I mean the Democrats are able to peddle the bilge they’re spewing this election cycle. But I’m sure that a significant segment of the voting public will swear this bilge is rose water come Election Day. Now if these Soros-Clinton-Pelosi-Waters supporters were knuckle-dragging, drooling Neanderthal types, I could understand it. However, I personally know many very intelligent people who prove they’ve had one too many drinks of Kool-Aid by casting their precious votes for the Party of Obama and the new normal.

And now for some anecdotal proof:

I live in a State that is enjoying record high employment, has received the biggest tax cuts in history, has a balanced budget, millions in a rainy day fund and is ranked near number one in education and healthcare. In response to this the Pelosi Party has a gubernatorial candidate who says people are starving to death in the streets, rotting away on gurneys in the halls of broken down hospitals, and the pining away for the good old days of presidents who bow to kings and a perpetual Great Recession.

Nationally the party of globalism, open borders, and mobs as always promises one thing and plans on delivering another. They promise to fight for the little guy, protect Social Security, provide health care for all, and rainbows every day of the week. If given control of the House and/or the Senate they will deliver years of Kavanaugh-style show trials and though their leader tells them not to talk about it, they will impeach President Trump in 2019.

Currently their propaganda arm in the Corporations Once Known as the Mainstream Media foist what they hope is a self-fulfilling prophecy of a huge blue wave on the low information voters. To facilitate this fever dream and create a spectacle they hope will overwhelm our border agents, detention camps and legal system, they’re financing and coordinating an army of gang-age males hiding behind the skirts of women and children. Marching north after violently storming across Mexico’s southern border carrying the flags of Guatemala and Honduras the publicity flaks of the ABCCBSNBCCNNMSNBCPBSNPR Cartel tell us over and over these peaceful hardworking people are peaceful asylum seekers and not the gate crashing pawns we can see tearing down fences and forcing their way into Mexico.

Promising to raise taxes, increase regulations, expand welfare, shut down the oil and coal industries, impeach Kavanaugh and President Trump, the campaign slogan for the America Last fellow-travelers should be “Let’s Make America Miserable Again!” All I can say is if you buy this bilge I’ve got a bridge you can buy right here.