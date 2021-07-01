WAR DRUMS: Biden: ‘If We End Up in a Real Shooting War with a Major Power, It’s Going to be as a Consequence of a Cyber Breach’

By News on the Net -- Gateway Pundit——Bio and Archives--July 28, 2021
Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks after the CDC announced it is recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors.
Biden beat war drums and said the US may get into a “real shooting war with a major power” soon.—More…
BIDEN: "If we end up in a war, a real shooting war, with a major power, it's going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach." pic.twitter.com/wsCvmMLU1N— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021
