WAR DRUMS: Biden: ‘If We End Up in a Real Shooting War with a Major Power, It’s Going to be as a Consequence of a Cyber Breach’

By -- Gateway Pundit——--July 28, 2021

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks after the CDC announced it is recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors.

Biden beat war drums and said the US may get into a “real shooting war with a major power” soon.—More…

