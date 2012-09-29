January 6th day of infamy was preceded by 1,825 days of the same: daily incitement against a hundred-sixty million Americans and the nation's president

Washington DC Riots? The Democrats are Responsible!

The only mobs the impeachers failed to impeach were the nine Democrat mobs that incited the Washington DC riots. Nine Democrat mobs incited the riots by shutting down the president’s and The People’s voice in the media, at Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Google, You Tube. They incited by blocking out the facts behind the corrupt self-dealing Joe Biden Crime Family. They incited by deplatforming the Trump Administration’s massive achievements as well as the president’s accounts; they incited by fake-reporting Trump having saved the lives of tens, possibly hundreds of millions. These nine mobs have the only voice heard—inciting. Their voices canceled and punished Trump voters because of rage against Trump’s successes—which are real. His accomplishments are now being cancelled by the failed and enraged America-hating ex-president Barack Obama who, through proxy president Susan Rice, dictated Joe Biden’s 47 executive orders. These EOs are but IOUs for the $3.2 billion campaign donations that got Biden elected—as trillions will come out of the hides of the American People to pay for them.

These mobs had no problem with inciting hatred and wasting four years of this nation’s civic life In the sanctified House. These mobs had no problem with inciting hatred and wasting four years of this nation’s civic life with the fictional Russia Hoax, while character assassinating SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh, and impeaching the president for Joe Biden’s crimes in Ukraine. No issue with indicting Trump’s associates for process crimes, or listening to Obama’s weaponized criminal mob at the FBI and CIA. How does one spell I-N-C-I-T-E? How about H-Y-P-O-C-R-I-S-Y? The TV comics, Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award mobs had no problem with mocking the president and spewing hate at his “smelly Walmart shoppers”—how they saw the American voters not wearing Pussy Hats. The voter has had it up to here with Obama’s apologizing for America’s greatness; eight years of appeasing and then personally profiting from America’s enemies while systematically weakening America’s friends. They’ve had it up to here watching the daily destruction of the American family, America’s universities and education, the health care system, the American economy, American energy independence, and Obama-Hillary-Biden’s disdain for American lives and its military, demonstrated so vividly in the Benghazi affair.

Americans have had enough of Obama-Biden Now the perpetrator is the real president pulling Biden’s strings and inciting hatred against half of America. Americans had enough race riot, violence that Obama and his gofer Eric Holder allegedly incited in Ferguson, Oakland, Baltimore and elsewhere, and their racial justice politics in which Jihad became the “workplace violence” that left Americans injured and hurt. Had it up to here with an Obama who could not utter the words JIHAD and ISLAMIC, even when he was speaking about Islamic Jihad. Americans have had enough of Obama-Biden weaponizing America’s intelligence services and foreign policy for their own profit, illegally spying on their opponent’s campaign and getting away with it; and abusing the IRS to prevent conservatives from raising campaign funds. And getting away with it. AMERICANS SEE INJUSTICE AND UNFAIRNESS The above merely shortlists the reasons that, after five solid years (1,825 days of the Trump campaign and presidency), “the American People who kept swallowing the perpetual injustices and assaults on common sense and truth by the Democrat media mob; its politicians mad with power enacting a coup, responded with a single rally to show their support for President Trump Let’s stop pretending. That January 6th day of infamy was preceded by 1,825 days of the same: daily incitement against a hundred-sixty million Americans and the nation’s president.



