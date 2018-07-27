WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells Trevor Noah how she’s gonna pay for her socialism

By News on the Net —— Bio and Archives--July 28, 2018
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” asked Democratic socialist congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez how she plans to pay for her agenda Thursday and she said tax the rich and slash military spending.
Ocasio-Cortez began by bragging about her meeting with a Nobel Prize-winning economist and claimed her ideas could net the United States trillions of dollars.—More…
