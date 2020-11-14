WATCH: Antifa Accosts Women, Children, Elderly, and Restaurant-Goers After MAGA March

By Breitbart News —— Bio and Archives--November 15, 2020
Guns-Crime-Terror-Security | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Antifa and BLM wasted no time in accosting women, children, families, and the elderly as they walked down Washington, DC, streets after the Million MAGA March on Saturday. Protesters threw large fireworks and projectiles at restaurant-goers eating outside and flashed laser lights into hotel rooms.
DC Metropolitan Police blocked off BLM Plaza so Million MAGA March attendees could not go through. Trump supporters had to walk through a gauntlet of BLM, Antifa, and black bloc assailants in order to leave the area.—More…
DC Police blocked off BLM again so Trump supporters couldn't get through and were made to go through BLM group which then attacked them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/tS7YTEe51X— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020
BLM-antifa attacked an elderly couple leaving the DC Trump rally. Video by @VenturaReport: pic.twitter.com/jOplY3wvIl— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
BLM-antifa attacked an elderly couple leaving the DC Trump rally. Video by @VenturaReport: pic.twitter.com/jOplY3wvIl— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
DC: BLM and Antifa threaten and intimidate an elderly Trump Supporter out of BLM Plaza— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020
Unknown liquids can be seen being thrown on the elderly man, also attempts to hit him with an American flag pic.twitter.com/RU9hXGzmD2
BLM rioter rushes in and punches a woman in the back of the head as she’s walking away. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1lrfD4MLxW— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
BLM rioter rushes in and punches a woman in the back of the head as she’s walking away. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1lrfD4MLxW— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020
Breitbart News is a Syndicated news and opinion website providing continuously updated headlines to top news and analysis sources.