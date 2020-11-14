WhatFinger

WATCH: Antifa Accosts Women, Children, Elderly, and Restaurant-Goers After MAGA March

By —— Bio and Archives--November 15, 2020

Antifa and BLM wasted no time in accosting women, children, families, and the elderly as they walked down Washington, DC, streets after the Million MAGA March on Saturday. Protesters threw large fireworks and projectiles at restaurant-goers eating outside and flashed laser lights into hotel rooms.

DC Metropolitan Police blocked off BLM Plaza so Million MAGA March attendees could not go through. Trump supporters had to walk through a gauntlet of BLM, Antifa, and black bloc assailants in order to leave the area.—More…




