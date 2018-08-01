WhatFinger
Watch: Antifa Smash Windows of US Marine Corps Recruiting Office in Berkeley

By —— Bio and Archives--August 6, 2018

On Sunday, police arrested several far left activists at Berkeley after violence erupted while two opposing rallies were taking place.
Anti-Marxist demonstrators were met with violence by masked Antifa thugs and other far left protesters–police in riot gear wrestled the violent leftists to the ground and made arrests.

Masked Antifa terrorists used hammers to smash windows of a US Marine Corps recruiting office at Berkeley.—More…

Antifa terrorists then threatened the man who took video of them smashing windows with hammers.

“Get the # back. Cops aren’t here. They won’t help you,” Antifa told filmmaker, Ford Fischer.

“After I filmed the antifa break the Marine Corps office window and throw a torch into a dumpster, one of them called a few over to confront me. They basically told me to leave, implying attack if I didn’t. I left,” said Ford Fischer.

 

