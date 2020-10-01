WATCH: Biden Says He Would Force Americans To Wear Masks On All Interstate Transportation

By News on the Net -- Trending Politics—— Bio and Archives--October 24, 2020
On Friday, former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that Americans would be forced to wear their masks on all “interstate transportation” under a Biden Administration.
If elected, he’d “mandate mask wearing in all federal buildings and all interstate transportation.”—More…
Joe Biden says, if elected, he'd "mandate mask wearing in all federal buildings and all interstate transportation."— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 23, 2020
"Masks save lives, period…wearing a mask is not a political statement. It's a scientific imperative." https://t.co/rTAxcc9MK0 pic.twitter.com/oihIBokvda
