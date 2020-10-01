WhatFinger

WATCH: Biden Says He Would Force Americans To Wear Masks On All Interstate Transportation

On Friday, former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that Americans would be forced to wear their masks on all “interstate transportation” under a Biden Administration.

If elected, he’d “mandate mask wearing in all federal buildings and all interstate transportation.”—More…

