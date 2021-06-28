WhatFinger

WATCH: Black Father Who Shredded Critical Race Theory Laughs at Left’s Attempts to Discredit Him

June 29, 2021

The black Illinois father whose rant against Critical Race Theory at a local school board meeting last week went viral is not backing down. He, instead, is laughing at attempts by the left to discredit him.

Ty Smith appeared as a guest Monday on Fox Business Channel’s Varney & Co. where he told host Stuart Varney the left actually had “nothing to say” in response to his comments at the board meeting because he was “the very type of person that they were talking about, that was down, and suppressed, and oppressed, and … disproportionate, and for me to be able to come out of that, to work my way through school to get where I am, I just call BS on it – it’s nonsense.”—More…

