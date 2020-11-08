WhatFinger

WATCH: BLM Protesters Harass Restaurant Patrons During Michigan Protest

Black Lives Matter protesters marched through a group of restaurant patrons in Ann Arbor, Michigan Sunday night. Protesters shouted “Out of the restaurants and into the streets,” at diners seated at sidewalk tables.

Video tweeted by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager posted a video showing a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Ann Arbor harassed restaurant patrons seated at sidewalk tables. The protesters shouted, “Out of the restaurant and into the streets” at the people trying to enjoy a Sunday evening dinner.—More…

