WATCH: BLM Protesters Harass Restaurant Patrons During Michigan Protest

Black Lives Matter protesters marched through a group of restaurant patrons in Ann Arbor, Michigan Sunday night. Protesters shouted “Out of the restaurants and into the streets,” at diners seated at sidewalk tables.

