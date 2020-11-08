WATCH: BLM Protesters Harass Restaurant Patrons During Michigan Protest

By Breitbart News —— Bio and Archives--November 9, 2020
Black Lives Matter protesters marched through a group of restaurant patrons in Ann Arbor, Michigan Sunday night. Protesters shouted “Out of the restaurants and into the streets,” at diners seated at sidewalk tables.
Video tweeted by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager posted a video showing a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Ann Arbor harassed restaurant patrons seated at sidewalk tables. The protesters shouted, “Out of the restaurant and into the streets” at the people trying to enjoy a Sunday evening dinner.—More…
“Out of the restaurants, and into the streets!” Protesters chant as they march past diners at outdoor patios in Ann Arbor #AnnArborProtests #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/WqVjVafQ2x— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 8, 2020
