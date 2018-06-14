Watch: Caesar’s last breath and Einstein’s lost fridge

By American Chemical Society —— Bio and Archives--June 14, 2018
Science-Technology | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
WASHINGTON— Are you breathing air molecules that were once exhaled by Caesar, Joan of Arc or Madame Curie? And why did Albert Einstein try to break into the refrigerator business? Writer Sam Kean, author of Caesar’s Last Breath and The Disappearing Spoon, explains in this video, in which Reactions partners with PBS to find America’s favorite book as part of the Great American Read:
American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.