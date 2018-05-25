Watch: Chameleons are masters of nanotechnology

By American Chemical Society —— Bio and Archives--May 25, 2018
WASHINGTON—Chameleons are nature’s most talented masters of color. They use their unique color-changing abilities for all sorts of reasons. But how do they alter their hue? They wield a combination of pigments and specialized nano-scale crystals. In this video, Reactions explains how chameleons have mastered nanotech:
