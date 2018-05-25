Watch: Donald Trump Spends 90 Minutes Shaking Hands with Hundreds of Naval Academy Grads



President Donald Trump delivered the commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday and vowed to shake the hand of each outgoing student.

“I could make this commencement address — which is a great honor for me — and immediately leave and wave goodbye.”—More…

Trump: "I could make this commencement address ... and immediately leave and wave goodbye ... Or I could stay for hours and shake hands with 1,100 and something. What should I do? What should I do? I'll stay, I'll stay!" pic.twitter.com/qsJ220pnHW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 25, 2018