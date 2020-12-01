WATCH: First Lady unveils 2020 Christmas decorations!

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the official Christmas theme and decorations this morning as the First Family prepares for Christmastime at the White House.



This year’s theme, “America the Beautiful,” pays tribute to the majesty of our great country. From the traditional Gold Star Family Tree to a gingerbread house replica of the White House—complete with the West Wing, Executive Residence, East Wing, Rose Garden, and First Ladies’ Garden—crafted from 275 pounds of dough, every piece of this year’s décor was chosen and completed with care.





