Watch: GOP Rep. Gaetz: Election an ‘Overwhelming Landslide’ Among In-Person Voters

December 1, 2020

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) echoed a sentiment espoused earlier by President Donald Trump, noting that Joe Biden outperformed his running mate Barack Obama at the top of the ticket in the November 3 presidential election.

Gaetz argued the phenomenon called for a closer look, and he said among in-person voters that it was an “overwhelming landslide.”—More…



