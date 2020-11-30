Watch: GOP Rep. Gaetz: Election an ‘Overwhelming Landslide’ Among In-Person Voters

By Breitbart News —— Bio and Archives--December 1, 2020
During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) echoed a sentiment espoused earlier by President Donald Trump, noting that Joe Biden outperformed his running mate Barack Obama at the top of the ticket in the November 3 presidential election.
Gaetz argued the phenomenon called for a closer look, and he said among in-person voters that it was an "overwhelming landslide."
