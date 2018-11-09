WhatFinger

Reactions uses some hands-on chemistry to demonstrate that rice is no more harmful than other grains and that this misconception is for the birds

Watch: Is throwing rice at weddings bad for birds?

By —— Bio and Archives--November 9, 2018

Global Warming-Energy-Environment | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

WASHINGTON—Many people believe that throwing rice at weddings is harmful to wild birds. Supposedly, the rice expands in the birds’ digestive systems and injures them. This myth has become widespread after appearing in places as varied as an “Ann Landers” column and an episode of “The Simpsons.” In this video, Reactions uses some hands-on chemistry to demonstrate that rice is no more harmful than other grains and that this misconception is for the birds:



CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

American Chemical Society -- Bio and Archives | Comments

American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: