Watch: MI Poll Challenger’s Response To Nasty MI Dem Rep Who Called Her A Liar, Is Mic Drop Moment

By -- 100 Percent Fed Up—— Bio and Archives--December 3, 2020

Hima, an immigrant from India and IT specialist gave a spectacular testimony tonight in front of the MI House Oversight Committee about the events she witnessed as a GOP and Independent poll challenger at the TCF Center.

When Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Johnson had the opportunity to ask Hima a question about her very credible testimony, she used her time to call her and the witness sitting next to her “liars.”

‘Do you have a point of order?” Chairman Hall asked Rep. Johnson? She responded by demanding that Hima and Andrew Sitto (sitting next to her) be placed under oath.—More…

