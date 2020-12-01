Watch: MI Poll Challenger’s Response To Nasty MI Dem Rep Who Called Her A Liar, Is Mic Drop Moment

By News on the Net -- 100 Percent Fed Up—— Bio and Archives--December 3, 2020
Hima, an immigrant from India and IT specialist gave a spectacular testimony tonight in front of the MI House Oversight Committee about the events she witnessed as a GOP and Independent poll challenger at the TCF Center.
When Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Johnson had the opportunity to ask Hima a question about her very credible testimony, she used her time to call her and the witness sitting next to her “liars.”
‘Do you have a point of order?” Chairman Hall asked Rep. Johnson? She responded by demanding that Hima and Andrew Sitto (sitting next to her) be placed under oath.—More…
Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson accuses witness in Michigan State Senate Committee on Oversight of LYING about her testimony re: 2020 election fraud.— crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) December 3, 2020
Her response is a mic drop moment.
"If it is truth, you can ask me in the middle of the night and it would still be the same." pic.twitter.com/lUiwMhN7G1
