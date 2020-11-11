WhatFinger

Watch: Nolte: Fox’s Contempt for Trump Supporters Exposed in Off-Air Video

By —— Bio and Archives--November 12, 2020

American Politics, News, Opinion | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Watch this video of Fox News anchor Sandra Smith as she expresses her elitist contempt after a Trump supporter dares question The Mighty Fox News Channel’s decision to declare His Fraudulency Joe Biden the winner of a hotly contested presidential election.

Watch Smith’s face especially…—More…

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS

Breitbart News -- Bio and Archives

Breitbart News is a Syndicated news and opinion website providing continuously updated headlines to top news and analysis sources.


Fight ELITIST SUPPRESSION—Make CFP Your Go-To Home Page!