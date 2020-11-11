Watch: Nolte: Fox’s Contempt for Trump Supporters Exposed in Off-Air Video

By Breitbart News —— Bio and Archives--November 12, 2020
Watch this video of Fox News anchor Sandra Smith as she expresses her elitist contempt after a Trump supporter dares question The Mighty Fox News Channel’s decision to declare His Fraudulency Joe Biden the winner of a hotly contested presidential election.
Watch Smith’s face especially…—More…
Sandra Smith, off-air, reacts to her colleague Trace Gallagher indulging a nutjob who denies the outcome of the election even after Fox News had called it for Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/gZ4nrnVHab— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 9, 2020
