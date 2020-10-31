WhatFinger

WATCH: Rioters Move from Businesses to Residential Streets in Portland

By —— Bio and Archives--November 1, 2020

Guns-Crime-Terror-Security | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Rioters quickly moved from a business district in northeast Portland onto residential streets after police declared a riot condition. Anti-capitalist, anti-police rioters marched through a neighborhood overturning trashcans and shouting at residents.

Rioters took to the streets of a northeast Portland business district and began vandalizing the windows of companies, Breitbart News reported Saturday night. Portland Police Burear officials quickly declared the demonstration dubbed “Capitalism is Scary” to be a riot and ordered their immediate dispersal.—More…

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS

Breitbart News -- Bio and Archives

Breitbart News is a Syndicated news and opinion website providing continuously updated headlines to top news and analysis sources.


Fight ELITIST SUPPRESSION—Make CFP Your Go-To Home Page!