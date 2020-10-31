WATCH: Rioters Move from Businesses to Residential Streets in Portland

Rioters quickly moved from a business district in northeast Portland onto residential streets after police declared a riot condition. Anti-capitalist, anti-police rioters marched through a neighborhood overturning trashcans and shouting at residents.

Rioters took to the streets of a northeast Portland business district and began vandalizing the windows of companies, Breitbart News reported Saturday night. Portland Police Burear officials quickly declared the demonstration dubbed “Capitalism is Scary” to be a riot and ordered their immediate dispersal.—More…

#Portland Antifa demonstrators are once again out rioting (for Halloween tonihht) and there is already a great deal of destruction occurring.



This individual filming is being threatened for videotaping. Several businesses damaged.#pdx https://t.co/RRyPwVfQQm — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 1, 2020

A look at some of the masked antifa rioters in Portland tonight as they escape from police. They smashed up businesses across northeast Portland in a planned Halloween riot against capitalism. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/fsc0VysEgN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020