Watch: Schumer Has One Last Tantrum Before ACB Confirmation

Judge Amy Coney Barrett will soon be Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. She has the votes to sit on the high court, and Democrats can’t stop it. They can, however, have one or two more tantrums before Republicans make it official. And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t disappoint. In remarks on the Senate floor Monday night ahead of the vote, Schumer regretted that a “far-right” nominee was about to sit on the Supreme Court, while also sounding off on the supposedly unprecedented process. He wailed that this is one of the darkest days in American history and a “partisan theft” of Supreme Court seats.

“Today, Monday, October 26, 2020, will go down as one of the darkest days in the 231-year history of the United States Senate,” Schumer declared.—More…