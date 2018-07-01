WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Watch: Steel Worker Cries Talking About Donald Trump at Reopened Granite City, IL US Steel Plant

By —— Bio and Archives--July 27, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Watch: Steel Worker Cries Talking About Donald Trump at Reopened Granite City, IL US Steel Plant
The man says he is a third generation steelworker and was out of work for two-and-a-half years.

He then cries as he talks about President Trump and the life he has brought back to this eastern Illinois community.

US Steel Worker: It’s nice to know we got someone is fighting for us, to keep our jobs. It was rough for a lot of us.

KSDK reporter: If you had one thing to say to the people watching about President Trump what would you want them to know?

US Steel Worker: We’re back.



H/T Gateway Pundit

Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

News on the Net -- Bio and Archives | Comments

News from around the world

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: