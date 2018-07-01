Watch: Steel Worker Cries Talking About Donald Trump at Reopened Granite City, IL US Steel Plant



The man says he is a third generation steelworker and was out of work for two-and-a-half years.

He then cries as he talks about President Trump and the life he has brought back to this eastern Illinois community.

US Steel Worker: It’s nice to know we got someone is fighting for us, to keep our jobs. It was rough for a lot of us.

KSDK reporter: If you had one thing to say to the people watching about President Trump what would you want them to know?

US Steel Worker: We’re back.







H/T Gateway Pundit