WATCH: The chemistry of Yellowstone’s hot springs

By —— Bio and Archives--August 3, 2018

WASHINGTON—Yellowstone National Park is a popular destination for vacationers and nature lovers. But if you don’t obey the park’s rules and regulations, you could end up in off-limits areas where the water is dangerous because of its acidity and extreme heat. In this video, Reactions explains how Yellowstone’s geochemistry leads to its unique waters:



American Chemical Society

American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.

