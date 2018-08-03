WATCH: The chemistry of Yellowstone’s hot springs

By American Chemical Society —— Bio and Archives--August 3, 2018
WASHINGTON—Yellowstone National Park is a popular destination for vacationers and nature lovers. But if you don’t obey the park’s rules and regulations, you could end up in off-limits areas where the water is dangerous because of its acidity and extreme heat. In this video, Reactions explains how Yellowstone’s geochemistry leads to its unique waters:
