Watch Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch - 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Watch Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, explaining more about the gross injustice against exercising First Amendment Rights at our peaceful Sunday protests outside the Los Angeles VA while getting falsely arrested for displaying the American Flag and also falsely arrested for taking photographs of the American Flag.

Really unbelievable how BLM and antifa can riot, steal, burn down businesses and the American Flag, but not get arrested and prosecuted

JW sued three VA police officers but they appealed a Federal District Judges’ Ruling and then the 9th District Appeal Judges claim the VA cops have “qualified immunity” and cannot be sued.

You have to wonder just how much lower the VA police, U.S. Attorneys and 9th Appeal Judges are willing to go deeper down into the cesspool of injustice cause they are almost at the bottom.



Ayn Rand forewarned: “When you see that your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you—when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice—you may know that your society is doomed.”

Remember, the real criminals are inside the VA and the real crimes are the biggest land-fraud deals in American history.

God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution!