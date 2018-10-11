Why Tardigrades are Some of the Most Hardcore Critters on the Planet

WATCH: What makes tardigrades such great survivors

WASHINGTON—Tardigrades are tiny animals that can live in water droplets just about anywhere. When those water droplets dry out, tardigrades undergo an astonishing transformation to survive the lack of water. In this video, Reactions explores the chemistry of these remarkable survivors





American Chemical Society, ACS is a congressionally chartered independent membership organization which represents professionals at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry and sciences that involve chemistry.