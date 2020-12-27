Waters: Trump Is ‘Compromised’ by Putin — We Have to ‘Rely on Biden’ to Stand Up to Russia and China

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Saturday on CNN that President Donald Trump was “compromised” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked about Russia’s alleged hack of the U.S. government and technology companies, Waters said, “Well, here’s what I know about Russia and Putin. They have, in fact, you know, compromised this president. And this president will not condemn them, will not criticize them. And even when he knows it’s a threat, whether it is our election systems or to our energy systems, he is not going to do anything to disagree with them because he’s a compromise president.”—More…





