A little motivation to keep the fight alive

We're Not Gonna Take It

December 9, 2020

We’re not gonna take it
No, we ain’t gonna take it
We’re not gonna take it anymore

We’ve got the right to choose and
There ain’t no way we’ll lose it
This is our life, this is our song
We’ll fight the powers that be just
Don’t pick our destiny ‘cause
You don’t know us, you don’t belong

Oh you’re so condescending
Your gall is never ending
We don’t want nothin’, not a thing from you
Your life is trite and jaded
Boring and confiscated
If that’s your best, your best won’t do

We’re not gonna take it
No, we ain’t gonna take it
We’re not gonna take it anymore

