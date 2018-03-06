Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

What do crime scene investigators actually do? (video)

By —— Bio and Archives--March 6, 2018

WASHINGTON — Television crime dramas have huge audiences, but their popularity has come with some unexpected consequences. They have generated interest in forensic science, but they’ve also distorted our expectations of the forensic profession and what’s going on in the lab. Reactions explains what it’s really like to be a crime scene investigator with a little help from analytical chemist Dr. Raychelle Burks.



